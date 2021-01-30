Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.15-14.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.015-13.015 billion.

TOELY stock traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. 318,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,207. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $109.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyo Electron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

