TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 770.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of BLD opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.04. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $222.71.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

