TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Senior Officer Shane Manchester Sells 60,000 Shares

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Senior Officer Shane Manchester sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,340,017.50.

Shares of TOG opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$559.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOG. Stifel Firstegy downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

