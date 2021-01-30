Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $71.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

