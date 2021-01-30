Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Down 98.6% in January

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 683,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 81,932 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.