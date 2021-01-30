Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.42. Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 252,665 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The firm has a market cap of C$553.06 million and a P/E ratio of -26.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75.

About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.