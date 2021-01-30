Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

