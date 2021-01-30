Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.46.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $3,564,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

