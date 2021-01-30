Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50 to $6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion to $11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.56 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.50-6.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.46.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $7.70 on Friday, reaching $141.74. 2,122,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,919. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

