TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.50. 2,232,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.55. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8078684 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.