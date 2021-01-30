Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.53

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $21.39. Transcontinental shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 244,250 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

