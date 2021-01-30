TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.43

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.43 and traded as high as $80.00. TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market cap of £58.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.43.

About TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.