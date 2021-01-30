Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $14.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $14.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of TCNGF opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

