Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Short Interest Up 173.6% in January

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the December 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TDAC stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Trident Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a P/E ratio of -110.90 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 723,775 shares of Trident Acquisitions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $9,170,229.25. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trident Acquisitions by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,620,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 1,263,567 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Trident Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

