Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Sells $373,740.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TBK opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

