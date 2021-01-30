trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.07.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $886.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Equities analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

