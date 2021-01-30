TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Achieves $112,933.62

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $112,933.62 and $13,153.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.00910303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.47 or 0.04678163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018573 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

