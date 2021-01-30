TrueFi Reaches Market Cap of $32.13 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and $4.92 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066666 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,077.13 or 0.90684445 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.