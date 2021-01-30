Truist Boosts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $155.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target upped by Truist from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFPT. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.44.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $113.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

