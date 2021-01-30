Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $24,585.44 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $24,585.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 487,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 311 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $14,380.64.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 431,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

