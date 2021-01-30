Truist Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of -449.57 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

