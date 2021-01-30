Truist Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $40.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by Truist from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $484.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in OneWater Marine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OneWater Marine by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

