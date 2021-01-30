Truist Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $52.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price boosted by Truist from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

MarineMax stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

