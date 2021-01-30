Truist Securiti Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

