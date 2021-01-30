Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $31.37 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.