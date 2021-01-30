Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,499 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

