Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.