Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $203.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

