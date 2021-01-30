Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

