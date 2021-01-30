Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after acquiring an additional 399,552 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after buying an additional 154,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $130.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

