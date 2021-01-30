Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.33 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

