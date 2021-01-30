Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,084 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,577. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $60.30 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

