Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Progressive by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.57.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $87.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

