Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

TWLO stock opened at $359.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $404.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

