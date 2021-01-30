Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

TWST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $164.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $647,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,402.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,237 shares of company stock valued at $35,804,977. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

