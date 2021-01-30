TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.24 or 0.04630401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028224 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

