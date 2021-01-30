Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 356,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of TSN opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.