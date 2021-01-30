U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.57

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $12.82. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 197,362 shares changing hands.

USAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

