Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $60.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

