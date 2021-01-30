Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Cap of $11.11 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $27,715.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 42.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

