Ubisoft Entertainment SA Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $20.00 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

