UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €55.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.35 ($67.47).

ETR:DAI opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.61 and a 200 day moving average of €49.24. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.86.

About Daimler AG (DAI.F)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

