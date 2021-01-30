UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.51. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

