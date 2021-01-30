UBS Group Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $20.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $13,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

