UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $96.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

