UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.