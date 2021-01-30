UBS Group Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.53 ($32.39).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €27.18 ($31.98) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.44. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

About Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.