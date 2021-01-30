UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.29. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,368,345 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$113.05 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.