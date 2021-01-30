Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

UFI stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 251,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Get Unifi alerts:

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.