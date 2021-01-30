Unify (UNIFY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,369.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $24,434.71 and $7,369.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unify has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

